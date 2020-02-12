GSMA zwicht: Mobile World Congress 2020 gaat niet meer door

Nadat fabrikanten en media de beurs massaal hebben afgezegd vanwege het Corona-virus (of eigenlijk moeten we nu Covid-19 zeggen) is het nu dan ook officieel. Het Mobile World Congress 2020 gaat niet meer door.

John Hoffman, CEO van GSMA (organisator van het MWC) zegt het volgende in een statement:

With due regard to the safe and healthy environment in Barcelona and the host country today, the GSMA has cancelled MWC Barcelona 2020 because the global concern regarding the coronavirus outbreak, travel concern and other circumstances, make it impossible for the GSMA to hold the event.

The GSMA and the Host City Parties will continue to be working in unison and supporting each other for MWC Barcelona 2021 and future editions. Our sympathies at this time are with those affected in China, and all around the world.