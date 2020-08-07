Google Stadia en Project xCloud niet naar iOS door App Store-beleid

Het ziet ernaar uit dat zowel Google Stadia als Project xCloud niet uitkomen op iOS, vanwege het strenge beleid van de Apple App Store. Google was tot op heden stil omtrent de kwestie en Microsoft heeft onlangs ervoor gekozen de testversie van zijn gamestreamingdienst terug te trekken vanuit de appwinkel.

Er waren wat geruchten over de oorzaak van het feit dat beide gamestreamingdiensten niet echt gepromoot worden voor iOS en nu is duidelijk waarom. Een Apple-vertegenwoordiger heeft namelijk tegen Business Insider gezegd dat geen enkele gamestreamingdienst, dus niet alleen die van Google en Microsoft, welkom is in de App Store. Apple wil namelijk elk spel dat te spelen is voor Google Stadia en Project xCloud kunnen controleren. En omdat dat niet kan, mogen de applicaties van de diensten niet gepubliceerd worden.

The App Store was created to be a safe and trusted place for customers to discover and download apps, and a great business opportunity for all developers. Before they go on our store, all apps are reviewed against the same set of guidelines that are intended to protect customers and provide a fair and level playing field to developers.

Our customers enjoy great apps and games from millions of developers, and gaming services can absolutely launch on the App Store as long as they follow the same set of guidelines applicable to all developers, including submitting games individually for review, and appearing in charts and search. In addition to the App Store, developers can choose to reach all iPhone and iPad users over the web through Safari and other browsers on the App Store.